New restaurant opening in Somerville space that housed a popular breakfast and lunch spot

A new restaurant appears to be on its way to Somerville, opening in the space where a popular breakfast and lunch spot had been until closing last year.

According to a source, a sign is now up for Crave Cafe which is planning to open just outside of Teele Square, moving into the former Renee's Cafe on Holland Street. A draft minutes page from earlier this year seems to confirm this while also saying that the upcoming dining spot will apparently offer "American cuisine with a Mediterranean twist."

The address for the upcoming Crave Cafe is 98 Holland Street, Somerville, MA, 02144.



