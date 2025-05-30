New restaurant opening on Boston's waterfront? Here's what we know about it

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A new restaurant could be on its way to the Boston waterfront, and it looks like the owner of a Beacon Hill restaurant would be behind it.
According to a licensing page hearing notice, 1928 Rowes Wharf is apparently looking to open in the Pasta Beach space, with the proposed spot including a main dining area and bar seating along with a patio, and the manager listed is Kristin Jenkins, who runs 1928 Beacon Hill on Mount Vernon Street. It isn't yet known what might become of Pasta Beach (a move, different space at Rowes Wharf, etc.) so keep checking back for details as they come in.
The address for the proposed 1928 Rowes Wharf is 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA, 02110.
(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)