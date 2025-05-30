Boston Restaurant Talk

New restaurant opening on Boston's waterfront? Here's what we know about it

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A new restaurant could be on its way to the Boston waterfront, and it looks like the owner of a Beacon Hill restaurant would be behind it.

According to a licensing page hearing notice, 1928 Rowes Wharf is apparently looking to open in the Pasta Beach space, with the proposed spot including a main dining area and bar seating along with a patio, and the manager listed is Kristin Jenkins, who runs 1928 Beacon Hill on Mount Vernon Street. It isn't yet known what might become of Pasta Beach (a move, different space at Rowes Wharf, etc.) so keep checking back for details as they come in.

The address for the proposed 1928 Rowes Wharf is 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA, 02110.

