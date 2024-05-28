Boston Restaurant Talk

New restaurant opens in boutique hotel near Faneuil Hall in Boston

A new restaurant has come to Boston, opening within a boutique hotel in the heart of the city.

According to a press release, Jules on Devonshire is now open in the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston on Devonshire Street between State Street and Water Street, with the new spot being a modern American bistro that is open for breakfast and dinner. The menu for the restaurant includes such options as French toast sticks, salmon toast, oysters, clam chowder, wings, steak frites, chicken milanese, burgers, blackened fish tacos, and spring pea cavatelli, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for Jules on Devonshire (and the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston) is 54 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the restaurant can be found at https://www.julesondevon.com/

