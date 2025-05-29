Boston Restaurant Talk

New restaurant with stunning rooftop bar opens in South Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Instagram/The Essex

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot has come to a hotel in South Boston, and it includes a roof deck.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to its website along with an Instagram post from Caught in Southie, The Essex is now open at the Cambria Hotel, which is located by the intersection of W Broadway and Dorchester Avenue. The new place takes over the space where Six / West had previously been, and like that spot, The Essex has a 14th-floor rooftop bar with views of the city--and the bar opened late last week while the restaurant debuted earlier this spring.

The website for The Essex can be found at https://essexboston.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Karen Read 9 mins ago

Watch live: Big day in the Karen Read trial as defense calls its first witness

Concerts 16 mins ago

Why were the Shakira & Jason Aldean shows at Fenway Park canceled?

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us