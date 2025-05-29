New restaurant with stunning rooftop bar opens in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot has come to a hotel in South Boston, and it includes a roof deck.

According to its website along with an Instagram post from Caught in Southie, The Essex is now open at the Cambria Hotel, which is located by the intersection of W Broadway and Dorchester Avenue. The new place takes over the space where Six / West had previously been, and like that spot, The Essex has a 14th-floor rooftop bar with views of the city--and the bar opened late last week while the restaurant debuted earlier this spring.

