New Search for Harmony Montgomery Planned This Weekend in NH

The reward in the Harmony Montgomery case has shot up to $150,000 thanks to a personal donation from a New Hampshire resident.

Meanwhile, other community members are planning a citizens' search, hoping to find something that might help find the missing 7-year-old.

Regina Carr doesn't know Harmony or her family, but like so many, she is heartbroken that this little girl has been missing since 2019 and nobody knows what happened to her.

"I don't want to get emotional, but I feel like nobody cared, so I guess I'll be that person," Carr said.

That's why Carr is planning a search at an undisclosed wooded area on the city's West Side that she says Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was familiar with.

"It's is a place where homeless encampments have been swept and cleared out, but those are his people," Carr said.

She and another volunteer surveyed the site Friday. They say although they're amateurs, they've done their research and are well prepared.

"We've got flags if we find anything, safety vests, tape, gloves and nametags," Carr said as she rummaged through a box in the trunk of her car.

Harmony's mom, Crystal Sorey, is especially thankful to people like Carr, because she thinks the case has stalled at the Manchester Police Department.

"It's very scary for me," Sorey said during a video call. "I am afraid, like what if I never know."

Manchester Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel says detectives are still following more than 600 leads.

"Just because there aren't details we can disclose to the public doesn't mean that each and every day, Manchester Police aren't working this case," Hamel said.

She says the department supports anything that could help bring Harmony home — including the search this weekend.

"Their heart is in the right place, we don't have any problem with it," Hamel said.

The search party will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Carr says she's expecting some volunteers from as far away as North Carolina.