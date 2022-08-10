New Search Planned Wednesday in Northfield, NH Homicide Investigation

Authorities say a new search is planned Wednesday in the ongoing investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week.

Police responding to a 911 call on the morning of Aug. 3 found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney in their home.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said state police and other law enforcement agencies will be in the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton on Wednesday as part of their continued investigation. They asked that motorists obey road signage in the area and provide investigators enough space to conduct their work.

"The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical information," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process. As previously announced, at this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."

A mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week.

Authorities conducted a previous search on Saturday in Northfield and Tilton, but have not said if they discovered any evidence related to the case.

Autopsies were conducted last week, and the chief medical examiner determined that all three family members died from single gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

No arrests have been made in connection with the triple murder investigation, and the attorney general has not named a suspect but said investigators have identified "all involved parties" at this point, and there is no threat to the general public. They do not believe the killings were a random event.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said last week that the attorney general's office has been in contact with the children's father, Sean Sweeney, and he has been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate is working with him and his family.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

Sweeney spoke about the case for the first time in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

"I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be 'normal' again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as 'normal' as possible," he wrote.

Sweeney said he is "unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible" and called his wife Kassandra "the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet...," while adding that she loved their children very much.

Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents, is located in Merrimack County, north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.