New South Boston spot to include outdoor space, seating for 400+, lawn games, live music stage

A South Boston cafe that opened three years ago may be going away, and the people involved with a local restaurant group could be opening a new spot in its space.

According to a Boston licensing hearing board page, Cannonball Cafe on Dorchester Avenue is looking to transfer its beer and wine license to Park City, which would operate in the same space and include an outdoor space, seating for 440, lawn games, and a stage for live music. The manager listed for the proposed spot is Michael Shaw while the company listed is 383 Lot, LLC, which Bizapedia shows as having the same address as Broadway Restaurant Group (of which Shaw is a part and includes Loco, Lincoln, Fat Baby, Hunter's, and Capo, all of which are in South Boston).

The address for Cannonball Cafe (and the proposed Park City) is 383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston, MA, 02127.

