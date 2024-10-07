New spot for wings opens north of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new spot for wings has come to the northern suburbs of Boston, though it also features a regional food typically found south of the city.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, Wicked Wings is now open in Billerica, moving into a space on Boston Road in the Pinehurst section of town. The menu for the place includes wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches, while also serving South Shore-style bar pizza with toppings such as linguica, hot honey, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, and more.

The address for Wicked Wings in Billerica is 816 Boston Road, Billerica, MA, 01821. Its website can be found at https://wickedgoodwingsboston.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)