New spot for wings opens north of Boston

A new spot for wings has come to the northern suburbs of Boston, though it also features a regional food typically found south of the city.

According to a source, Wicked Wings is now open in Billerica, moving into a space on Boston Road in the Pinehurst section of town. The menu for the place includes wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches, while also serving South Shore-style bar pizza with toppings such as linguica, hot honey, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, and more.

The address for Wicked Wings in Billerica is 816 Boston Road, Billerica, MA, 01821. Its website can be found at https://wickedgoodwingsboston.com/

