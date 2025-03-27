New sushi and ramen restaurant opening in East Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new option for Japanese fare is on its way to East Boston.

According to an article from Caught in Eastie and an earlier post from the East Boston Times-Free Press, Koro Sushi + Ramen is opening in the Jeffries Point area, with the address indicating that it is moving into the space on Sumner Street that had been home to Mehak. Both articles mention the name as being Koro Ramen + Sushi though the sign out front has a sign out front saying "Sushi + Ramen," while the East Boston Times-Free Press article mentions that Raffaele Scalzi (Pazza on Porter, Next Door Speakeasy and Raw Bar) is behind the place and Caught in Eastie says that Chef Harold (who brings "16 years of experience in sushi restaurants, a personal chef, and cooking classes") is also involved.

The Instagram page for the restaurant says that it plans to open sometime in April.

The address for Koro Sushi + Ramen is 329 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/eatkoro/