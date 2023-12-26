New sushi spot replacing another one in Arlington Center

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new sushi spot has come to the northwest suburbs of Boston, replacing another sushi place that had replaced yet another sushi spot.

A check on the place indicates that Umi Sushi is now open in Arlington Center, moving into the space on Mass. Ave. that had been home to Summer Sushi, and before that, Usushi Cafe (it had also been home to Yummys Frozen Yogurt as well). The new restaurant offers a variety of sushi, sashimi, and maki options, along with appetizers, soups, salads, poke bowls, milk tea, smoothies, and more, and while it is mostly set up for takeout, it does have a few tables within the space.

The address for Umi Sushi is 474 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02474. Its website can be found at umisushima.com.

