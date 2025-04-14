Boston Restaurant Talk

New takeout-friendly version of Bertucci's opens next week in downtown Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Bertucci 115

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a local chain of Italian restaurants was planning to bring a brand new takeout-friendly concept to Boston, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut.

According to a press release, Bertucci's is slated to have its grand opening in the downtown area of the city on April 23, with its website mentioning that the Tremont Street spot will be a counter-service place that also has online ordering, and it will offer brick oven pizza, breakfast dishes, salads, sandwiches, and pasta options.

Bertucci's was established in 1981 in Somerville's Davis Square and is now headquartered in Northborough.

The address for Bertucci's Pronto is 22 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02108. Its web page can be found at https://www.bertuccis.com/locations/pronto-tremont/

Bertucci's Pronto Plans to Open in Boston 

