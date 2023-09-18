New tapas spot opens in Boston, vegan ice cream shop in JP closes: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 11 and September 17, 2023.

Pikalo Opens in the Former Izzy's Restaurant Space in Cambridge

A local group of dining spots known in part for their empanadas has expanded to Cambridge, taking over the space where a longtime Puerto Rican eatery had been.

FoMu in Jamaica Plain Is Closing

A local group of vegan ice cream shops is shutting down another one one of its outlets.

Fourth & Field Opens in the Former Nancy's Air Field Cafe Space in Stow

A new restaurant has come to an airport west of Boston, and it replaces another dining spot that had been in business since the 1970s.

The Greek Gyro to Open in the Former Gyro City Space in Boston's Fenway

A brand new Greek dining spot is on its way to Boston, opening where a location of another Greek restaurant had been.

Boqueria Opens in the Fort Point Section of Boston

Last summer, it was reported that a group of tapas spots based in New York City was planning to expand to a space by the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

