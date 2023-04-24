New Tenant for Jeveli's Space, Harp Expands: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 17 and April 23, 2023.
A New Restaurant May Be Opening in the Former Jeveli's Space in East Boston
It looks like plans are in the works for a new dining spot to replace a landmark East Boston restaurant.
Full Story
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The Harp Is Expanding to a Second Location at Patriot Place in Foxborough
A bar in Boston that is particularly popular with sports fans will be opening a new outlet.
Full Story
Spoodles Soup Factory in Belmont Is Closing
A dining spot in the western suburbs that features soup and more is saying farewell.
Full Story
Borrachito Opens in Boston's Seaport District
Last summer, it was reported that a taqueria in New York City would be expanding to the Boston waterfront, and we have now learned that it has opened.
Full Story
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Pizza Project Is Opening at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton
A popup pizza business is in the process of getting its very own storefront at a marketplace across from the Charles River.
Full Story