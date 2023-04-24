Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

New Tenant for Jeveli's Space, Harp Expands: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Jeveli's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 17 and April 23, 2023.

A New Restaurant May Be Opening in the Former Jeveli's Space in East Boston
It looks like plans are in the works for a new dining spot to replace a landmark East Boston restaurant.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Harp Is Expanding to a Second Location at Patriot Place in Foxborough
A bar in Boston that is particularly popular with sports fans will be opening a new outlet.
Full Story

Spoodles Soup Factory in Belmont Is Closing
A dining spot in the western suburbs that features soup and more is saying farewell.
Full Story

Borrachito Opens in Boston's Seaport District
Last summer, it was reported that a taqueria in New York City would be expanding to the Boston waterfront, and we have now learned that it has opened.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Business Journal 2 hours ago

Citing Online Banking, Santander Plans to Close More Mass. Branches

lawrence 2 hours ago

Two Injured in Early-Morning Shooting at Lawrence Nightclub

Pizza Project Is Opening at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton
A popup pizza business is in the process of getting its very own storefront at a marketplace across from the Charles River.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us