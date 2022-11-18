Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hoax

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

These latest threats were not exactly the same as "other threats that have come in across the state this week, but similar in nature," Yarmouth's police chief said

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday.

Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in the towns, according to police chiefs in both places.

"We received a call from somebody who was reporting a threat that they saw online," Yarmouth Police Chief Daniel Gallant said.

He added that these latest threats were not exactly the same as "other threats that have come in across the state this week, but similar in nature." He also explained that his department received word about the threat in Yarmouth very early on Friday morning, and schools were closed before they opened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Falmouth police were notified about a threat around 7 a.m., and police "requested the closure of all schools while we investigated this threat," Chief John Kilbride said.

Active shooter threats that are believed to be hoaxes have been reported at schools throughout Maine on Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

"At this point, we have no indication there’s a credible threat to either community," Gallant said.

Meanwhile, the wait for answers on who is behind the various hoaxes goes on.

Local and state police have said they continue to work with federal investigators to determine who might be responsible.

More on hoax threats

Maine Nov 15

Active Shooter Threats, Believed to Be Hoaxes, Reported at Maine Schools

bomb threat Oct 7

Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges

This article tagged under:

hoaxMaine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us