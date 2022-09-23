New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Planned for Boston Friday

The group behind the protest that disrupted rush hour traffic in Boston's Seaport Wednesday morning is planning a new event Friday afternoon in the heart of the city.

Extinction Rebellion is organizing a slow, 10-mile group bike ride that travels from Copley Square to Boston Common Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The riders plan to take up one lane of traffic.

The event, also hosted by Car Free Boston, was planned to be part of World Car Free Day, which was Thursday, but rain that day pushed the event back to Friday.

Copley Square's traffic pattern recently shifted down to one lane for cars on Boylston Street as part of the Orange Line shutdown, an adjustment that was made permanent this week. It's not clear how Friday's protest will affect traffic in the area, and the group didn't share its exact route.

Wednesday morning's protest blocked part of a bridge in the Seaport District and resulted in 15 people being arrested, police said.

“We did it! We took the bridge!” said one protest organizer to a chorus of cheers, as the climate change protest pauses on Seaport Blvd @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/K5nwOMJu3Z — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) September 21, 2022

Extinction Rebellion is pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts. The group says that private cars produce about one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally planned to block traffic at four different sites, but much of the demonstration wound up at the bridge that connects Boston's Seaport and Financial Districts, after an initial meeting at Post Office Square.