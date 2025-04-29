New Trump executive order targets ‘sanctuary cities' like Boston

Tuesday marks President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. And one of the key things he promised to do is crack down on immigration.

The number of people trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border has dropped steeply.

There has also been an increase of detainments and deportations, many without due process. And that includes many right here in Massachusetts, with a sweep in January. And U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it is preparing for a second surge in the Boston area.

And Trump is now taking aim at Boston and several other cities in Massachusetts. He just signed an executive order allowing law enforcement to take more action against sanctuary cities.

Not only more action against these cities, but also mandating that states and federal officials publish lists of any jurisdiction that is a sanctuary city. Those are areas that limit cooperate with federal officials to arrest immigrants in the country illegally.

Here in Massachusetts, we have eight of them -- Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton and Somerville.

The Washington Post is reporting the places on that list could face federal cuts in funding and possible criminal and civil suits if they refuse to change their practices. It also added that Trump has directed the Justice Department to pursue civil rights cases against jurisdictions that favor immigrants in the country illegally over any U.S. citizens.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has stayed strong in her stance that Boston will remain a sancturary city. She even challenged top Republicans when she was called to testify before Congress earlier this year.

"If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms, stop cutting Medicaid, stop cutting cancer research, stop cutting funds for veterans," she said at the time. "That is what will make our city safe."