New upscale steakhouse chain opens in Boston's Back Bay

Earlier this year, it was reported that a group of steakhouses was looking to bring its original concept to Boston after having another concept fall through, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a tweet from @smithieuk, STK Steakhouse is now open in the Back Bay, with a Facebook post from the place confirming that it is now up and running within a space on Berkeley Street, saying "Dine in STYLE! STK Boston is NOW OPEN & accepting reservations for Lunch, Dinner & Weekend Brunch!" Back in 2016, it was mentioned here that STK Steakhouse had originally planned to open STK Rebel in the Seaport District, with One Group Hospitality co-founder Jonathan Segal saying that "We went into this with the sole intention to create a different steakhouse that appealed to the female market....If you want to make a lot of money in this world, focus on the female market and women, because men only get to make 3 percent of the decisions." Those plans never came to fruition, and in April of this year, plans were set in place to bring STK Steakhouse to Boston instead.

The address for STK Steakhouse in the Back Bay is 222 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the company is at https://stksteakhouse.com/

