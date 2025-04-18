New video shows MBTA train slam into truck on tracks in Canton

New video shows the engineer's perspective as an MBTA commuter train smashed into a truck on the tracks in Canton, Massachusetts, last week.

The MBTA released the video Friday. No one was seriously hurt in the crash, though fire officials said one person on the train had minor injuries — the truck was unoccupied when it was hit by the train, officials have said.

This is the view from a Commuter Rail train that hit a truck stopped on MBTA tracks in Canton, Mass., on April 9. No one was seriously hurt; the driver was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

MBTA Commuter Rail operator Keolis noted at the time that crossing gates and lights at the intersection were working correctly. A T spokesman noted that the truck driver was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

The new video, from a camera apparently mounted on the front of the train, shows the train honk and turn on its warning bells as the truck comes into view. The train can be heard braking, but it hits the truck, which is pushed along by the train's momentum for several seconds.

"All of the sudden, you know, the truck was going across the tracks, and the 'Ding, ding, ding,' the posts came down, and he was literally stuck," said Adam McCulloch, who witnessed the crash and took cellphone video of the collision. "There was nothing he could do."

Here's video of the Canton, MA MBTA accident. Crazy. Somehow I knew this was about to happen and decided to record! Luckily, to my knowledge everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/IN2pVd7o8E — John Smith (@AdamMcCulloch83) April 9, 2025

Debris was strewn about the intersection in the wake of the crash.