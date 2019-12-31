Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
First Night Boston

New Year’s Magic: Top Moments From First Night Boston 2020

No, really, there's magic!

By Asher Klein

By Asher Klein

First Night Boston is the largest New Year's Eve celebration in New England, and the 2020 show came through with some big moments.

Here are just some of the hilarious, revealing, useful and even shocking highlights of First Night 2020:

A Medium Foresees What 2020 Holds

Massachusetts medium Maureen Hancock shared some predictions for 2020, including who will win at the upcoming award shows and what will become of some Kardashian relationships.

Orange You Surprised at This First Night Magic Trick?

Magician Joel Acevedo wowed us with a magic trick involving a ripped-up playing card and a very real orange!

Incredible Images

Staff photographer Mark Garfinkel captured some beautiful photos of fireworks, the People's Procession and First Night revelers.

Eating Our Way Through First Night

There was some delicious food at the event — here's a taste:

First Night's Headliners Get to Know Boston

Before they played in front of a huge Boston crowd, the Scottish pop-punk band with colorful hairdos Single by Sunday got to know the city, from the Freedom Trail to the "Make Way for Ducklings" statue.

Celebrity Kisses

We asked people at First Night to tell us which celebrity they would want to kiss and why. (Click the tweet to see the thread with all the best responses.)

https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston/status/1212197835661348864

Woah: Kids Teach Report a Dance Craze

Katherine Underwood learned how to do the "The Woah" dance move from a group of very enthusiastic kids.

A Workout Regimen That's Actually Fun

Here's some good news: one of the workout trends for 2020 is simply to have fun, according to fitness trainer Ray Peleckas. He shared a quick, fun and convenient workout regimen that'll get you results in the new year.

First Night Boston Dec 30, 2019

Meet the Ice Sculptor Getting First Night Boston Ready for Festivities

First Night Boston 1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE: Ring in the New Year With First Night Boston 2020

This article tagged under:

First Night BostonFirst Night Boston 2020
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us