New York-Based Salad Chain Looking to Open Its First Boston Location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New York-based salad chain is expanding to the local area, as it looks to open an outlet in the heart of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Just Salad is planning to open on Franklin Street in the Financial District, with a sign for the place being shown out front. Based on its other locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, and Dubai, expect to see salads, warm bowls, salad wraps, soups, smoothies, and more at the upcoming spot.

The address for the upcoming Just Salad in the Financial District is 185 Franklin Street, Boston, MA, 02110. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.justsalad.com/