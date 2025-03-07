The Bean Apple? Fundraiser invite for Boston mayoral candidate sports NYC skyline

An invitation to a fundraiser for Boston mayoral challenger Josh Kraft was topped with the words "Reimagine Boston," and the invitation itself reimagined the city's skyline — as New York's.

The Empire State Building, Chrysler building and other Midtown Manhattan buildings adorned the bottom of the invitation for the Thursday evening fundraiser, "An Evening With Josh Kraft." The event, with a suggested contribution of at least $250, was being hosted in a skyscraper in Downtown Boston.

When asked Thursday about the invitation, Kraft said, "We've had unbelievable response to our campaign. SO much momentum, so many great people wanting to get involved and support us and I'm just overwhelmed by it, frankly. And I'm really looking forward to the event tonight."

When pressed, he didn't speak specifically to the invitation's design.

A Kraft campaign spokesperson shared a statement with more details.

"This invitation was created by the event hosts and we are grateful for their support of Josh and his campaign for Mayor," it said. "Our campaign continues to gain momentum and we are excited and grateful for the support from our event hosts."

One of the event's organizers, Rishi Shukla, described the process that led to the New York City skyline design to The Boston Globe on Thursday, noting that the organizers were holding the event as private citizens and that they planned to hold a similar one for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's reelection as well.

"If anybody were a fly on the wall, what they would have seen is Josh [Leffler] and I sitting around a table on a Saturday, going through Paperless Post and saying, 'Search, skyline templates, select, add detail, go,'" he told the newspaper.

Kraft is no stranger to the rivalry between Boston and New York. The son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in 2017 he joked about divisional rival New York Jets' lack of championships, ending an address to a charity that the team's Hall of Fame is "a lot better than the Jets' Hall of Fame, right? Which is nonexistent," ESPN reported at the time.