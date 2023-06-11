New York man arrested after shooting in New Hampshire

A man from New York was arrested after a reported shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Police responded to s report of a shooting on 140 Orange St at around 5:30 p.n.

Authorities say they arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound who was uncooperative.

The man was taken to a local hospital, police say.

A witness told police he heard a loud bang and then saw a man walking between two houses, according to authorities.

Authorities say they found the suspect in a surveillance video and found someone that matched the description shortly after.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Gil Diaz from Queens, New York, police say.

He is being charged with first degree assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, unsworn falsification, and resisting arrest.