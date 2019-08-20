New ‘Madden NFL 20' Update Prevents Tom Brady From Retiring After 2019 Season

New England Patriots fans who enjoy playing the franchise mode in the "Madden NFL 20" video game will approve of the latest update to the game.

EA Sports announced Tuesday the details of its latest title update that is now live, and it includes Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Patriots QB Tom Brady will now be prevented from retiring at the end of the first season, based on his recently signed contract

If you're not familiar with franchise mode, it allows you to play a real season(s) and serve as the general manager, coach and player of an NFL team. You have to make trades, draft players, sign free agents, deal with retired players and play the actual games. It's one of the best modes in any sports video game.

Brady is 42 years old, and many players that age will retire after the first season in franchise mode. For Patriots fans, that means you could get Brady for one season in franchise mode because he retires before you play the 2020 season. Brady's new two-year, $70 million contract now prevents that scenario from happening in the game.

There were three other Patriots-related items in the new "Madden NFL 20" update. Player likenesses for Patriots rookies Chase Winovich and N'Keal Harry were updated, and the Patriots Hoss-Juke concept plays were added to the team playbook.

