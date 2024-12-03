WATCH: Driver faces charges in I-95 crash that killed Endicott police sgt.

Watch live from the Newburyport District Court's virtual feed for the arraignment of Keoma Duarte in the crash that killed Endicott Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole.

Charges have been filed in a wrong-way crash that killed an Endicott College police sergeant on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, this Thanksgiving.

Keoma Duarte, who was also seriously hurt in the crash, faces two counts of motor vehicle homicide charges, one for operating under the influence, as well as manslaughter and civil motor vehicle infractions, the Essex County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if the 40-year-old from New Bedford had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Duarte's Tesla Model Y is believed to have been traveling south in a northbound lane on I-95 when it hit Jeremy Cole's Chevrolet Trailblazer near the Central Street overpass, prosecutors said.

A man allegedly driving the wrong-way on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, slammed head on into another vehicle, trapping both drivers inside their cars and closing the roadway in both directions early Thursday, the fire department said.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, while Duarte was flown to a hospital. He was being arraigned from his hospital bed via Zoom Tuesday. The arraignment is being livestreamed on this page.

Cole, a 49-year-old husband and a father of four who was driving home to Exeter, New Hampshire, after an evening shift at Endicott in Beverly, Massachusetts, was remembered at a vigil Sunday as a beloved mentor and protector.

Endicott College Police Department Photo of Jeremy Cole, courtesy of Endicott College Police Department. The 49-year-old police sergeant was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Newbury early Thursday, sustaining fatal injuries.

New Hampshire State Police had spotted the Tesla driving south on the northbound side of I-95 in Hampton just before midnight and tried to stop it, the agency said Tuesday, sharing new details about the moments before the crash.

Duarte drove into the parking lot of the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet on I-95 north in Hampton, which was closed at the time, police said. He left through the entrance about 11:45 p.m. and was spotted shortly afterward by a trooper on patrol.

New Hampshire State Police said that its troopers contacted their counterparts in Massachusetts as the Tesla traveled south across the border, where the crash took place.

The crash took place just after midnight, police have said. Troopers had prepared a tire-deflation device in Georgetown, but the Tesla didn't make it that far south.

The Endicott College community in Beverly, Massachusetts, is grieving the loss of a popular campus police officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash last week.

The head-on crash near mile marker 81.5 in Newbury trapped both drivers in their vehicles, requiring what firefighters have described as a "lengthy and delicate" process to get both men out. The highway had to be shut down for a medical helicopter to land nearby.

Investigators hadn't named Duarte before Tuesday, though they said the surviving driver was expected to face charges.

Cole was remembered by the Endicott College community for more than the traditional role of police officer.

"He taught defense courses for women on campus and had just such a big presence on campus, and he was just so sarcastic and funny. He was just a great guy," alumna Erin Ward said. "This has been really, really tough for everyone involved because it is impacted alumni, students, the community, and it is a loss and I feel so bad for his family."

Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo has said the school will pay the tuition for Cole's children "when they are ready to come to college," which he told Cole's widow after the crash.

"We had a conversation about the children -- especially the two younger ones -- and how important it is to support them as well," DiSalvo said.