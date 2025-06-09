Massachusetts

2 swimmers pulled from water off coast of Newburyport, Coast Guard says

The two females were unresponsive upon being rescued and were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport in critical condition, the Coast Guard and Newburyport Police and Fire said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Eric Snyder

Two people were pulled from the water unresponsive after being swept away from shore while swimming at Plum Island Point off the coast of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Sunday evening, according to first responders.

The Coast Guard Station Merrimack River says it responded with a small boat just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call from a person who was concerned about two females at the beach near Joppa Flats.

Newburyport Police and Fire confirm they responded to the report of swimmers in distress and say there were two fishing boats in the area when they arrived on scene.

One fishermen was able to bring one of the swimmers, who was unresponsive, to shore, where she was treated by Atlantic Ambulance EMS and Newburyport Fire crews, officials said.

The other swimmer was pulled into the second boat, which was met on the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. The swimmer was also unresponsive, and the Coast Guard crew rendered medical aid, and the swimmer was taken to shore.

Both females were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and are in critical condition, according to Newburyport first responders.

Further details were not immediately available. This incident remains under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department.

