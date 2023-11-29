Newest Mass. location of Dave's Hot Chicken opens in Saugus

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based chain of dining spots focusing on Nashville hot chicken has opened another Boston-area location, with this one being a few miles north of the city.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dave's Hot Chicken is now open in Saugus, with a MassLive article indicating that it debuted on November 17. The new outlet--which takes over the former Angela's Coal Fired Pizza space--joins others locally in Braintree, Chelmsford, Dorchester, Framingham, Newton, and Woburn, and like the others, it offers tenders and sliders with heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper" as well as such items as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, and cheese fries.

The website for the new location of Dave's Hot Chicken in Saugus is 890 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

