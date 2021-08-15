Newly-Engaged Woman Loses Ring at NH Beach; Officer Steps in to Help

A woman who got engaged a month ago was enjoying a hot Saturday in the water at Cable Beach in Rye, New Hampshire, with her new sparkler in tow. Everything was going swimmingly until her ring fell off her hand.

Desperate to find it, Olivia Ireland started using a metal detector to look for her precious piece of jewelry.

All seemed lost until animal control officer Bob McGrath -- who has been metal detecting for years -- happened to learn about the bride-to-be's situation when he saw her on the beach.

McGrath decided he wanted to help and knew it was best to wait for low tide.

Around 9:30 p.m., McGrath went back out to the beach to check the water using his own metal detector. An hour later, McGrath found what he was looking for...Ireland's ring!

Sunday morning, McGrath returned the ring to Ireland, who was overjoyed to say the least and so grateful to McGrath for going above and beyond to help her out.

"Few things are better than seeing the joy in someone’s face when they are reunited with something they think they have lost forever," Rye police said on Facebook. "Congratulation[s] Olivia on your engagement and being reunited with your ring!"

Ireland responded in the social media post's comments, writing, "Thank you so much Officer McGrath !!!! You are a hero and we are forever grateful that you went above and beyond to find my ring."