Shelter in place issued as police deal with active situation in Newmarket, NH

Local and state police say they are responding to an incident in downtown Newmarket, New Hampshire, and anyone in that area is being asked to shelter in place.

Main Street in downtown Newmarket was reportedly shut down sometime around 11 p.m. Thursday, and the situation remained active as of 2 a.m. Friday. Local police have released little information about the situation, but residents reported that a heavy police presence is visible and drivers are being directed away from the area.

Newmarket police posted an update on Facebook just before 3 a.m. saying they are "currently responding to an incident in the Main St area" and asking anyone in the area to shelter in place and report any suspicious behavior to police at 603-659-6636.

"Residents in the area can expect to hear drones, K9 teams, and police units making announcements over loudspeakers. Please continue to shelter in place," the post said.

State police confirmed they are assisting local police with the situation.

"The New Hampshire State Police are providing an assistive role to the Newmarket Police Department. We’d defer to them for any available public information," a state police spokesman said in an email received shortly after midnight.

Alex LaCasse, a former reporter for Seacoastonline, reported that all of Main Street had been shut down.

.@seacoastonline, .@WMUR9, local and state police have sealed off all of Main St. in downtown. pic.twitter.com/WMD5NIdcoc — Alex LaCasse (@LaCasse_Journo) May 2, 2025

MaryGrace Benjamin, who lives in town, said she saw several state police vehicles, as well as police from neighboring Stratham and Exeter. She said she saw some officers holding rifles.

Newmarket is a town of about 9,000 residents in New Hampshire's seacoast region, located one town away from the University of New Hampshire and about 15 miles from Portsmouth.