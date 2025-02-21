Rhode Island

RI man charged with arson after fire at Newport condo complex

Joseph Fragata, of Portsmouth, faces arson charges after the fire at the Misty Harbor Condominiums on Grafton Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fire broke out at the Misty Harbor Condominiums in Newport, Rhode Island, on Feb. 20, 2025.
WJAR-TV

A man was charged with arson after a large fire at a Newport, Rhode Island, condominium complex Thursday night, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Joseph Fragata, of Portsmouth, faces arson charges after the fire at the Misty Harbor Condominiums on Grafton Street. Investigators said they found an accelerant near the origin of the fire. They also have surveillance footage.

Fragata has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, according to police. He was arrested at his home Thursday and is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Six people - four adults and two children - escaped the fire as the flames broke out. No one was hurt, but the building is uninhabitable.

Neighbors described the damage.

"It's just destroyed," one former Grafton Street neighbor told WJAR-TV. "I mean, the first units are just cooked, roasted. They lost everything. There's no way anything survived, any furniture of whatever is gone."

