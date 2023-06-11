Newton Community Farm seeks help after robbery

Newton Community Farm is seeking help from the public after being the victim of theft on Saturday.

According to the executive director of the farm, the theft happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They asked people to be on the lookout for anyone who suddenly has hundreds of plants going into gardens and asked people to call the police if they see vehicles parked near the farm perimeter.

They also offered the phone number 617-916-9655 in case you can report any suspicious activity.

"We came in this morning to discover many plants missing from the Farm. Someone, or multiple people, took hundreds of basil, scallions, eggplant, and cucumbers planted in the field and trays of cucumber, tomato, kale, corn, and other seedlings from the greenhouse. Whomever took these plants knew what they were doing and targeted certain crops. They tried to find the scallions by first picking some leeks and then onions before they found what they were looking for. They took other plants by digging them out from the roots so they could be re-planted. They removed cloth that was over plants in the field and took them." said in a Facebook message.

They said they have notified the police and they have seen the footprints and knee-prints in the soil.

"Farming is a difficult, stressful job. Weather, animals, insects, and all the rest pose huge challenges. Our farm manager and his family live onsite and have had their safety and security violated. We have been here going on 18 years and have never before had theft like this. Please help us find the person or persons who did this and help make sure this does not happen again." they added.