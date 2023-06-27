Newton community mourns victims of triple killing

The loss of three people who were killed in their home on Sunday weighs heavily on the Newton community as a Mass of Peace will be held to honor their lives Tuesday evening.

Bruno and Jill D’Amore and Jill’s mother Lucia Arpino were found dead inside their home on Broadway Street in the Nonantum neighborhood on Sunday. The D’Amores were supposed to be renewing their wedding vows on their 50th anniversary on Sunday, but never arrived at church.

Flowers sit near the family home, left behind by neighbors and others who knew the family. It is a trying time for those who knew the three, including their church community. All three of them attended Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Father Dan Riley said the family continues to mourn and gathered Monday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Trying times reveal character, the character of people here is...the love, the faith, the care for each other, they haven't run from the uncomfortable feelings, but rather, have embraced their friends, and I couldn't be more proud of them,” Riley said.

Investigators say they believe the attack was random, with signs of a break-in evident in the home, which left the community reeling as law enforcement initially called for vigilance Sunday night. On Monday officials announced they had a suspect in custody.

Christopher Ferguson, the man charged in a triple killing at a home the Nonantum neighborhood in Newton, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday.

Christopher Ferguson, the man charged in the attack, was ordered held without bail at a court appearance on Tuesday. Ferguson was identified as the suspect in the killings by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan during a news conference Monday night, where she explained that he so far faces one murder charge, as well burglary and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Additional charges are expected once autopsies on the three victims have been completed — prosecutors said in court Tuesday that those autopsies were being completed Tuesday.

The Mass of Peace service is slated to begin around 6:30 p.m. A large turnout was expected, with the church saying they wanted to give the community a chance to come together at a place that was special to the victims.

Investigators have said they believe the three victims - a couple in their 70s and the wife's mother, were killed in what appears to be a random attack.