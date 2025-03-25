Health

Newton company aims to improve breast cancer detection in patients undergoing lumpectomies

Massachusetts-based Lumicell says LumiSystem, its fluorescence-guided imaging technology, can be used to find residual cancer after a tumor is removed

By Priscilla Casper

A Massachusetts company is transforming the way breast cancer is detected in real time.

Newton-based Lumicell launched its first use of LumiSystem, a fluorescence-guided imaging technology that surgeons can use for cancer detection during a lumpectomy.

"LumiSight is injected via IV before surgery, and then after the surgeon removes their main lumpectomy specimen, they can go in with our handheld probe," said Elena Ramirez from Lumicell. "They can scan around along the surface of the tumor cavity, and then areas that are suspicious for residual cancer will highlight red on the screen."

In a clinical trial, 406 patients underwent a lumpectomy for Stage 1 to 3 breast cancer and the fluorescent agent had a great impact.

"In this study, we saw we could pick up even tiny little bits of tumor, less than 1/10-of-an-inch bits that might be at the edge, and it was about 10% of the patients in the study had tumor removed that would have been left behind," said Dr. Barbara Smith, the director of the Breast Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Five years ago, Cape Cod resident Beth Benson participated in Lumicell's clinical trial of LumiSystem after she was diagnosed with breast cancer during her annual mammogram.

Benson explained that during her lumpectomy, the doctors used LumiSystem, and it didn't detect any other cancer cells, which gave her peace of mind she wouldn't need additional surgery.

"Thank God for this, honestly," said Benson. "I mean, like I said, it really gave me will, a real will to live."

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lumicell representatives say there is a possible risk of allergic reaction, so patients should talk with their doctor.

The company hopes its system will be in use at Massachusetts General Hospital within the next few months.

