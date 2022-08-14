Local

Newton

Newton Ex-Employee Shut Down PD Website Over Pay Dispute, City Says

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July.

The Boston Globe reported on Friday that the website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it. Fuller said the employee controls access to the site and has not turned it over to the city.

Newton has created a new police department website in its place.

