Newton fire leaves 2 with serious injuries

Two people were injured in a house fire Wednesday night in Newton, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. on Lincoln Road, fire officials say. One person was trapped on the first floor and the other in the basement.

When firefighters arrived, they went into the home and pulled both people out.

Both people have serious injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement.

"Pretty tough conditions, zero visibility with a lot of heat," explained Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile. "But they were able to make a pretty aggressive and quick rescue."

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.