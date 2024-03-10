Newton man arrested in connection to robberies in Boston last week

A man has been arrested in connection to robberies in Boston last week.

27-year-old Daniel Robinson, of Newton, Massachusetts, is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon and authorities said they seek additional charges.

Authorities say the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded money in the area of 584 Washington Street in Brighton on February 6.

According to police, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole hundreds of dollars from the cash register before fleeing.

In a second incident, police say they responded to a report of a robbery about an hour later in the area of 517 Warren Street in Roxbury where they say the suspect stole $800 after brandishing a firearm and fled.

The description matched the description of the armed robbery in Brighton.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.