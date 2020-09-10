Newton Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Jackie Reale was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Thornton Street in Newton Corner, police said.

When she was last seen, Reale was wearing a large grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, which can be seen in photos shared by police. She was also wearing black pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2100.