Newton Police Search for Person Connected to String of Break-Ins

Police in Newton are telling people to lock their doors in response to five home break-ins over the past month, all victims of which were of Asian descent.

Jewelry, cash and handbags were stolen from the five homes that were broken into between June 13 and July 10. They all involved forced entry during the daytime and on a weekend, when no one was home.

Since the first in the string of break-ins on June 13, Newton police have been actively investing, which includes canvassing by knocking on doors in each neighborhood and speaking with residents.

Police have released images from video surveillance that show the same person pictured at the time of the break-ins on June 19 on Dedham Street and June 20 on Helene Road.

Newton Break-In Dates and Locations

6/13/21 – 900 block of Walnut Street

6/19/21 – 600 block of Dedham Street

6/20/21 – Helene Road

6/27/21 – 700 block of Quinobequin Road

7/10/21 – Country Club Road

Police have added approximately 80 directed patrols throughout the area to date and are working with law enforcement partners as they search for people involved.

Detectives are actively seeking to learn if Asians are being specifically targeted but do not have any definitive information yet. The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office has been notified.

Earlier this year, the city experienced two sets of a series of breaks, the first being on March 15th and the second being on April 9th. Those breaks did not indicate that anyone was specifically targeted and investigations led to the arrest of three men. In total, Newton had 45 house breaks so far in 2021.

Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller are holding a community update on the house break-ins on Thursday, July 15 at 8 p.m.

The Newton Police Department is reminding residents to lock all doors and windows when leaving home. For those leaving for vacation or an extended period of time, go to the NPD website to report a closed house in excess of five days.

Police recommend telling a trusted neighbor or family member to check your home periodically, not to post on social media that you will be away from home and to stop all mail and newspaper deliveries. Authorities encourage homeowners to make sure shrubbery does not hide any windows, using a timer to turn inside lights on and off and to have motion detector lights outside the home.

Unusual behavior in the neighborhood should be reported to the Newton police at 617-796-2100. The department’s Community Services Bureau can be reached for additional assistance at 617-796-2103.

