Newton Police Searching for Missing 77-Year-Old Woman

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, say 77-year-old Sheila Walsh has been missing since around 5 p.m. Tuesday

Newton Police

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday.

Sheila Walsh, 77, was last seen in West Newton around 5 p.m., the Newton Police Department said, noting that she has dementia.

Walsh is described as a 5'1, 140-pound white woman. When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a black jacket.

Police say Walsh previously lived in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2100 or dial 911.

