Newton Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Angela Zhou left Brown Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and was supposed to take a bus home, but she never got on it, police said.

Police describe Zhou as being a 5-2, 100-pound Asian girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, police say Zhou was wearing grey or blue pants, a white T-shirt and a white mask, carrying a light-colored backpack and a black tote bag. Police released a surveillance photo of her in these clothes.

Zhou's parents told police she may have packed more clothing and personal items to bring to school Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2123.