Unvaccinated students won't be allowed in Newton schools this fall

The superintendent in Newton, Massachusetts, has notified families in the district that any students not up to date with their vaccinations will not be welcome at the district's schools in the fall.

Anna Nolin said in a memo to the school committee last week that a meeting with Newton Health and Human Services and the city's nursing division revealed that a significant number of students were allowed to attend school during the COVID pandemic without the immunizations that are required in Mass. to attend public school. Now, five years later, there are still 182 students who remain in the district's schools with improper vaccination.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the former superintendent was allowed to waive the vaccine requirements during the pandemic, Nolin says she is now reinstating these vaccine expectations.

Nolin said there was a review of student vaccination status following a recent outbreak of chicken pox, which brought this information to light.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Newton Public Schools has a student population of about 11,000 students. Of the 182 kids who are not up to date with state vaccine requirements, approximately 42 of them are not fully immunized against measles, according to the superintendent, which has sparked concern given that the U.S. has seen an uptick in measles cases this year, with several states reporting major outbreaks. Two unvaccinated children have died in Texas, and an unvaccinated adult died in New Mexico. It was also announced earlier this month that a person with measles had visited Boston, possibly exposing other people at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Westin Boston Seaport District hotel, and Logan Airport.

Dr. Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious disease expert from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, answers your questions on how the MMR vaccine can protect your kids from the measles.

According to Nolin, the city's Health and Human Services department has reached out directly to the families of students not vaccinated against measles, explaining that if they are exposed to the virus, they must quarantine for 21 days, during which time the district is not required to makeup any missed education.

The superintendent added that there is no barrier in Newton for any family to be vaccinated according to state law, noting that Health and Human Services has vaccines for measles and all required vaccinations for any families that need assistance or do not have medical care. Nursing staff has even offered in some cases to travel to families' homes to complete vaccinations.

Personalized outreach with detailed expectations will be shared with each family who has a student that is not in accordance with the state's vaccine guidance.

Any student not fully vaccinated without exemption will be excluded from school, according to Nolin, who sent a notice to all families with school-aged children, as well as the school committee, informing them of this renewed push for up-to-date vaccinations.

"Please note that when we return to school in the fall, any child who is not vaccinated in accordance with the vaccination guidance we have included above--which is the state requirements for school attendance--the students will not be allowed to return to school until those requirements are met," Nolin wrote.

Health officials are warning about misleading information aimed at preventing measles as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports rising case numbers across the United States.

The superintendent added that the only exception to these requirements will be a written statement from a doctor that immunization would not be in the best interests of the child, or by the student's parent or guardian stating that vaccination or immunization is contrary to the religious beliefs of the student or their parent or guardian.

Health officials say measles is a highly contagious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body. It can be spread through breathing, coughing and sneezing, and it can be contracted if surfaces are touched within two hours of an infected person being in the area.