Newton teachers remain on strike amid weekend negotiations

Teachers in Newton, Massachusetts, remained on strike Saturday night after negotiations failed to produce an agreement on a new contract.

Schools were closed Friday after the Newton Teachers Association voted overwhelmingly the day before to start the strike.

A judge issued an injunction Friday evening ordering teachers to end their strike by 3 p.m. Sunday and get teachers back to class Monday.

But after nine hours of back-and-forth between the union and the school committee, a deal wasn't reached.

"Do I see them budging? Not yet. Not really," said NTA President Mike Zilles.

It is illegal for public employees to strike in Massachusetts, but that did not stop Newton educators, who are fighting for better wages and other benefits.

While Zilles acknowledged that both parties being at the bargaining table for the first time since July is progress, he said there is still reason to be apprehensive.

"They aren't bargaining in a way that indicates that they understand the urgency of the situation we're in right now," he said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller sent out an email Saturday night saying both parties expressed urgency to return to school Monday.

Many on the picket line Saturday afternoon were expecting the mayor to be at the table with the school committee. A spokesperson says the mayor is in close communication with the school committee chair and the negotiating team.

"She should be there. Yes, absolutely," Zilles said.

Negotiations are set to resume at 10 a.m. Sunday.

