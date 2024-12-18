Large water main break in Newton causing ‘significant' traffic impacts Wednesday

A large water main break flooded roads overnight in Newton, Massachusetts, creating problems for Wednesday's morning commute.

Newton police tell NBC10 Boston that the water main break in the area of 400 Centre Street is causing significant impacts to the Newton Corner area. Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes.

Part of Washington Street is shut down from Centre Street till about the Massachusetts Pike on ramp, Tremont Street area, meaning drivers can't get on Interstate 90 from Centre Street, or into Watertown using Washington Street.

Newton Public Works is on scene, working to clear the standing water and debris as utility crews work to repair the issue underground. They tell NBC10 Boston the water main broke just after 1:30 a.m., sending water rushing through the street. At one point water began spilling onto the Pike, and two lanes had to be closed.

There is one building that appears to house businesses only, and crews say the water main is likely affecting it.

There was no immediate word on what caused the break or when it might be fixed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to officials, including the mayor's office and the Newton Fire Department, for more information.