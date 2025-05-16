7th Newton-Wellesley Hospital staff member diagnosed with brain tumor: report

Another former staff member who worked on one floor of a Massachusetts hospital has reported a benign brain tumor, bringing the total to seven, according to a new report from Boston.com.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital said last month that there were five staffers who worked in the fifth-floor maternity unit who reported developing non-cancerous brain tumors. A hospital representative then reported a sixth case a week later.

Speaking to Boston.com, longtime nurse Debbie Connolly says she worked in Newton-Wellesley's fifth floor maternity unit from 2005 to 2018. She took a medical leave and then was reportedly fired from her role when her symptoms, which affected her memory and balance, didn't improve.

Connolly, who heard about the tumors affecting her former unit in March, went to her primary care doctor and asked for a scan, after which she was diagnosed with a right frontal lobe meningioma, according to Boston.com.

Five staff members at the maternity unit of Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital have brain tumors while six others were found to have other health concerns.

Connolly tells Boston.com she was shocked to receive the diagnosis, which she has since reported to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, as they continue conducting their own investigation into the brain tumor cluster.

The nurse's union told NBC10 Boston last month that environmental testing done by the hospital was not comprehensive, claiming Newton-Wellesley was attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion to its own investigation.

A statement from the hospital last month said that the Mass General Brigham Department of Occupational Health and Safety investigation "found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor."

"Based on the results of this rigorous ongoing investigation, we can assure you that no environmental risks have been identified at our hospital," President and COO Ellen A. Moloney said in a letter to patients at the time, reiterating that the hospital's top priority is the health, wellbeing and safety of their staff and patients.

"While there has been a great deal of misinformation shared on social media and in other forums, we want to make sure you have the facts," the letter continued.

Although Moloney stated that their investigation -- which involved independent firms, interviewed impacted staff, reviewed water and air quality and tested for potential chemical, radiation and pharmaceutical exposures -- found no evidence that the six staff members' reports of benign brain tumors "were caused by the work environment," Connolly tells Boston.com that she does not believe for even a second that this is a coincidence.

“I also don’t know that they will ever be able to connect what caused it, so it is very difficult,” concluded Connolly, who noted that she worked at the hospital amid construction.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Newton-Wellesley hospital for comment but has not heard back.