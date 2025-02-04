‘A happy call': NH 911 operator meets baby he helped deliver by phone

A New Hampshire 911 operator who walked a woman through childbirth in her Tuftonboro bathroom last month got to meet mother and baby on Tuesday.

State 911 telecommunicator Jonathan DuBois guided Keelin Shea through the process over the phone, leading to the birth of her daughter, a healthy baby named Annalise McNally.

"It was just kind of nice to be able to walk through it and just have a happy call," DuBois said. "Unfortunately, people don't call when they’re having a good day."

Also at the meet-and-greet in Tuftonboro were first responders with the Tuftonboro Fire Rescue Department and Stewart's Ambulance who responded to the McNally-Shea home, though, of course, not in time to take Shea to the hospital.

"I was like, this is just how it was going to be," Shea said. "I mean, I couldn't hold her in."

She and her husband credited DuBois with keeping the family calm.