NH AG Offers $5K Reward in Murder Case of Couple in Concord

The New Hampshire attorney general announced Thursday morning a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of a couple in Concord last month.

Attorney General John Formella and Concord police are continuing to investigate last month's shooting deaths of the husband and wife.

Sixty-seven-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were reported missing by family members on April 20. They had gone out for a walk two days earlier in the Broken Ground Trails area. Their bodies were found on April 21, each shot several times.

"It is crucial that any person who has any information regarding these murders report to the police what information is known to them, no matter how inconsequential the person believes the information may be," Formella said.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.

"It doesn't happen here," said Cinde Warmington of the New Hampshire Executive Council. "It's very concerning."

Since the couple was found shot in the woods, police have increased patrols on the trails, with help from the sheriff's office and the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game. The Attorney General's office is leading the investigation and sharing little information with the public.

"I talk to the Attorney General on almost a daily basis about this one," said Gov. Chris Sununu.

The governor says he has faith in the Concord Police Department and the other agencies investigating the murders.

"The Attorney General's office, the FBI, everybody is out there doing everything they can to figure out exactly what happened," Sununu said. "My sense is they are not going to let up until they bring that individual or those individuals to justice."

Formella has said there is no evidence the public is at risk, although police have stepped up patrols of the trails.

"I think they're saying, for whatever reason, they believe it was a single event, but obviously, any time you have something as horrific as a double murder in your community, everyone needs to be on high alert," Sununu said.

Warmington says the case is on everyone's minds.

"What I'm hearing from my constituents is fear and really wanting to get this resolved and know what happened here so we can safely be out on the trails," she said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help and say they've received more than 70 tips so far.