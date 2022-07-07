NH AG Raises Reward to $50K in Murder Case of Couple in Concord

The New Hampshire attorney general raised the reward to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the April murder of a couple in Concord.

The amount is 10 times higher than the original reward that Attorney General John Formella offered two months ago as his office and Concord police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of the husband and wife. The majority of the money was given by anonymous donators.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. The husband and wife were reported missing after Stephen didn't show up at an event. Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails. An autopsy found both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Concord Regional Crimeline website or by texting TIP234 and your message to 274637.

Since the couple was found shot in the woods, police have increased patrols on the trails, with help from the sheriff's office and the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game. The Attorney General's office is leading the investigation and sharing little information with the public.

Authorities investigating the murders of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, released a sketch of a person of interest.

Investigators are still trying to identify a person of interest who was depicted in a sketch released on May 17. The person is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, short brown hair and a clean-shaven face.

The person of interest was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on April 18 wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, khaki-colored pants, and he was carrying a black backpack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. It remains unclear who shot the couple and what their motive might have been.

Formella has said there is no evidence the public is at risk, although police have stepped up patrols of the trails. Authorities are asking for the public's help. The FBI has also joined the investigation.