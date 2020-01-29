Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Airman Among 2 Killed in Afghanistan Plane Crash

The U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft went down Monday in Ghazni Province

AP PhotolSaifullah Maftoon

A New Hampshire man was one of two airmen killed when an Air Force plane crashed in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense has confirmed.

U.S. forces recovered the service members' remains Tuesday from the site of a plane crash in Afghanistan the day before. Wednesday, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf of Hudson, New Hampshire, and 46-year-old Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss of Yigo, Guam.

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Voss was assigned to Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. Both men were on board the U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft that went down Monday in Ghazni Province.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

cannabis growing operation 11 mins ago

Father, Son Found Guilty of Using Mass. Business to Grow Pot

Bernie Sanders 15 mins ago

The Strokes to Play Rally for Sanders on Night Before N.H. Primary

The remains of the airmen were "treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture," U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the military said there were no indications that it was caused by enemy fire.

U.S. forces also recovered "what is assessed to be the aircraft flight data recorder," the statement said.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireAfghanistanHudsonUS MilitaryRyan Phaneuf
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us