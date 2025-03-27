NH arrested for assault in dispute over shopping cart outside Market Basket

A New Hampshire man was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted another person in a dispute over a shopping cart outside a local Market Basket grocery store last month.

Police in Portsmouth said they responded to a report of an assault at the Market Basket on Route 1 around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 27. Their preliminary investigation determined that a disturbance between multiple people began over a shopping car in the supermarket's parking lot, ending with an alleged assault.

One person was taken from the scene to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for injuries suffered in the assault.

Following an investigation, police charged Michael M. Mbwana, of Northwood, with one count of second degree assault. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He was taken to Rockingham County Jail and released on personal recognizance on Wednesday.

No further details about the incident were released.