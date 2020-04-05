Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, an adult man was shot by an officer. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were hurt in the incident and there is no threat to the public, the Attorney General's Office said in a written statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

15 mins ago

Rhode Island Gov. to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Outbreak Response

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Second Mass. Inmate Dies While Being Treated for Coronavirus

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us