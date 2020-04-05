NH Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday.
According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, an adult man was shot by an officer. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No officers were hurt in the incident and there is no threat to the public, the Attorney General's Office said in a written statement.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.