Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

NH Authorities Investigating ‘Suspicious' Death of Mass. Man

The victim has been described as a 23-year-old man from Acton, Mass.

By Lara Salahi

Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was found dead Saturday morning in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The victim is a 23-year-old man from Acton, Mass., the Jaffrey Police Department confirmed.

Authorities are calling the death suspicious. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause of death.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Coast Guard 2 hours ago

Coast Guard Tows Fishing Boat to Safety in 5-Day Operation

Saugus 2 hours ago

Saugus Man Killed After Getting Trapped Under Heavy Machinery

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says the name of the victim will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. No additional information has been made public.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us