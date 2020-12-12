NH Authorities Investigating ‘Suspicious' Death of Mass. Man

An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was found dead Saturday morning in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The victim is a 23-year-old man from Acton, Mass., the Jaffrey Police Department confirmed.

Authorities are calling the death suspicious. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause of death.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says the name of the victim will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. No additional information has been made public.